



A 70 year old man was revived by the Red Cross teams on the Guardamar beach at La Roqueta on Sunday, when at about 10:30 a.m. he suffered a cardiac arrest requiring treatment by the emergency services.

The man was on an unguarded stretch of coast of the beach, the sea conditions were good for swimming and a green flag was flying on the shoreline. However, this bather vanished in the water, as he was thought to have suffered cardiorespiratory arrest.

It is not known if this was caused by a previous health condition or by the intense heat that on Sunday reach 29 degrees C.

The bather collapsed on a section of the Guardamar beach located between the Hotel Playas de Guardamar and the town centre, with a road access away from the area

He was spotted by a Red Cross surveillance and lifeguard team which attended the scene, performing advanced cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) with oxygen and a defibrillator with which they were able to recover the pulse and breathing of the bather.

The rescuers continued with their action until the arrival of the ambulance when a SAMU unit transferred the man to the Torrevieja Hospital, where he is now stabilized.