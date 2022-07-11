



La Manga Torre Cricket club believe in growing a strong junior development programme, working with schools and young players of all abilities.

LMTCC are looking for new players within Cartagena, Murcia, Mar Menor, and Orihuela Costa who have an interest in cricket.

LMTCC welcome new members of all ages and abilities, whether you want to play, train, score, and Umpire.

Players are also wanted for the first X1 playing in the Spanish ECCL: “The club are also looking for new members to join their Development X1, providing opportunities for social cricketers and a pathway for young talent.

“LMTCCs newly established Junior Academy coaching the next generation every Sunday morning.

“All ages and abilities are welcome to join our growing club to train and play in the best cricket facility in Spain at La Manga Club,” said LMTCC captain Adam Algar.

Following LMTCCs coach Andrew McCulloch, Coach of the Bulgaria Men’s National team, Algar said. “Speaking from experience, we know that Macca will set extremely high standards and work tirelessly to take the players and the team to the next level.”

A Bulgarian Cricket Federation and Cricket Clubs in Bulgaria spokesperson said: “New National coach Andrew will be actively involved in the preparation of the team for the World qualification matches in Finland, during July 20-August 1.

“ECB Level 2 coach Andrew has over 15 years of coaching experience in the UK and Ireland, currently working towards the ECB Level 3.

“He was responsible for the development of cricket in Spain and the training of new coaches in Spain.”

Caption: La Manga Torre CC class of 2022 receive Junior Cricket award medals at La Manga club.