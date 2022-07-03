



A poem dedicated to the life of the brilliant & effervescent Dame Deborah James, aka ‘Bowelbabe’

A smile to light the Universe

A heart as big as the Sun

Her diagnosis terminal

Her battle had begun

But nothing seemed to phase her

She always wore that smile

Through a harsh array of treatments

She just conquered them with style

Five years of strong endurance

Till her body said ‘no more’

She knew her time was at an end

And what her fight was for

To show the world she’d lived her life

With passion and with grace

And to help so many people

Put that smile upon their face

To show them that embarrassment

Could shorten all their days

That doctors are all there to help

In many different ways

To guide them and to treat them

And to save each precious life

And not to fear the outcome

Even if they need the knife

Her charisma and her countenance

Her love for life and care

Raised money in the millions

Whilst her health was in despair

A pioneer of happiness

Despite recurrent pain

Her work to raise awareness

Overwhelmed to be a ‘Dame’

A brilliant wife and mother

With a world of love to give

Had realized her time was up

With no more life to live

Deserving of a miracle

Prayers could not grant this time

She still showed everybody

Life has many walls to climb

Surrounded by her family

She faced her fate with pride

With those who meant so much to her

All gathered by her side

God only takes those worthy

Those one’s who’ve earned their wings

The people who have proved that love’s

A power of all things

Those too who do so much on Earth

Albeit just a while

Especially like Deborah did

With her ever present smile.