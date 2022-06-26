



In the second weekend of July, the old town of La Nucía will be transformed for the 15th time into a bustling market from the middle ages. Amata – the organizing association – has contracted several groups and artists to enliven the event with a medieval encampment, fencing and archery, dances, medieval characters, live music and craft demonstrations.

The square in front of the Town Hall and the streets behind it will be filled with stalls offering a wide variety of good quality arts and crafts: ceramics, shoes, bags and belts, designer jewelry, carved and turned wood, natural soaps and cosmetics, candles and much more. Some artisans demonstrate their skills at their stall and even invite you to participate, for example by making a clay bowl on the potter’s wheel.

In the gastronomic corner you will find food stalls: cheeses and sausages made to traditional recipe, nuts, bread and sweets, as well as a medieval tavern, an octopus stand, a creperie and an oriental tea tent with typical Arab food.

To complete the medieval atmosphere, you might come face to face with troubadours, a storyteller, a belly dancer, stilt walkers, pages and other medieval characters in any street or corner of the market. There will be demonstrations and workshops on medieval fencing and archery, and the market ends every night with a fire show. For children there will be medieval table games, pottery workshops and a medieval merry-go-round.

Town councilor Cristóbal Lloréns, has once again awarded the organization of the event to Amata (Association for the Improvement of Traditional and Contemporary Crafts), which, as its name indicates, is dedicated to the promotion of crafts.

They guarantee that all what you can see in the market is handmade by the participants themselves. Over the years Amata has found a pleasant balance between original art and craft work and lively entertainment.

The Market is set up in the oldest part of town, between the Town Hall and the old wash place of the village and opens on Friday 8, Saturday 9 and Sunday 10 July from 6 pm until midnight (or later…). There is ample parking (free) in the Auditorio de les Nits car park, 100 meters from the market, and in a large open-air car park, just behind the old town. For more information you can call 639 979 678, and the programme with photos from the last medieval market (before Covid!) are at https://www.amata.es/programalanucia.html.