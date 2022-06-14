Studio32 announce Autumn on Broadway





S32 are pleased to announce that they are now planning their Autumn show which will be a celebration of award winning musicals and will be called ‘A Night on Broadway’.

We are always looking for people to join our group who can, or have the aspirations to sing, dance and act, or who have experience working in the theatre backstage, in lighting, sound etc and in particular who have experience working with costumes.

If you are that person and would like further information on our theatre company or you would like to book tickets for our show please visit our website www.studiothirtytwo.org to book tickets online, email tickets@studiothirtytwo.org or call 679 062 272’