



‘Being my first winner at Royal Ascot is a dream come true – with my mum and nanna being here. It’s extraordinary’ – jockey Callum Hutchinson

By Andrew Atkinson

Andrew Balding trained Coltrane (14-1) – tipped each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.info – landed the Class 2, 19 runners Ascot Stakes over 2m 3f on day one of Royal Ascot 2022.

“I can’t describe in words what the feeling feels like – he’s given me the sweetest of rides,” said winning jockey Callum Hutchinson.

Coltrane beat 3-1 favourite Bring On The Night, Arcadian Sunrise (9-2) was third, and 50-1 shot Going Gone, fourth.

“It is thrilling. The boss gave me the confidence to ride this horse.

“Being my first winner at Royal Ascot is a dream come true – with my mum and nanna being here. It’s extraordinary,” said Hutchinson.

Trainer Balding said: “Callum gave him an excellent ride and earned the chance to ride the horse.

“I thought Coltrane was absolutely useless as a two-year-old, but he’s improved to be a star horse.

“It is important to have a winner at Royal Ascot and very relieved to get a winner on the board.”

Group 1 win for Corebus

Coroebus – tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info – gained an excellent win in the Group 1 St James’s Palace Stakes, gaining a head win over Lusail, with My Prospero, a further short head behind, third.

“We knew coming here was going to be different – and I wish the pace would have been stronger.

“It was class that got us there,” said winning trainer Charlie Appleby, after bagging the £283,500 winning purse.

Three-year-old Corebus was boxed in, in the Class 1 seven furlongs race, with jockey William Buick managing to slice through a gap, to return to the winner’s enclosure 10-11 favourite – to the punters’ joy who had piled on hard-earned cash.

“You have to enjoy these good horses and I’m very privileged,” said Buick.

“It was very tricky and in the straight I had no option but to go on,” said Buick.

“You’ve got to get the job done and the horse was brave. I knew I had won going past the post,” added Buick.

William Haggas trainer of third My Prospero, said: “The horse ran a fine race. The noise put him off – and that cost him. But we’ll have another go at some stage.”

Jim Crowley steers Baaeed to victory

William Haggas trained Baaeed, tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info, landed the Group 1 Queen Anne Stakes, under Jim Crowley, heavily backed 1-6 favourite, gaining a 1 3/4 lengths win ahead of Saaed bin Suroor trained Real World, ridden by Danny Tudhope.

Bradwell, 8-1, ridden by Holly Doyle, landed the Group 2 Coventry Stakes, with 5-2 favourite Blackbeard fourth, and fancied Aidan O’Brien trained Age Of Kings, seventh.

Nature Strip

Australian raider Nature Strip (9-4) noted by fromthehorsesmouth.info won the Group 1 King’s Stand Stakes over 5 furlongs, gaining a 4 1/2 lengths win ahead of Twilight Calls (11-1), with rank outsider Acklam Express third at 200-1 in the 16 runners field.

