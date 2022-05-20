



The images of King Juan Carlos arriving at al aeropuerto de Peinador en Vigo on Thursday afternoon, have caused astonishment and some “anger” in the Palacio de La Moncloa. The Government was very much against the return of the King Emeritus to Spain even though all investigations into his allegedly ‘shady’ financial affairs have been dropped.

They do acknowledge, however, that he has freedom of movement like any other citizen, but after months of speculation, his arrival in the Galician city, broadcast live by all the media, show clear images of him descending from a private jet and being picked up in the middle of the runway, likened, they say, to the arrival of a senior head od state. They called the reception of Juan Carlos a “shameful and unnecessary show.”

The Government blames The Royal Palace for “having managed his arrival poorly”. The Prime Minister said that he expected “greater discretion”, in line with the commitment made by the former king in a statement just a few weeks ago.

During his stay in Spain he will be accompanied by a police security contingent made up of at least five vehicles, two motorcycles, and a total of twenty police officers.