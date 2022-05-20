Here are some properties for sale or to rent in Spain from established Spanish real estate agents from all over the country.

Property for sale in Spain € 84000 Apartment 2 | 1

More Info Orihuela-Costa, La Florida Property for sale in Spain € 151000 Apartment 2 | 2

More Info Orihuela-Costa, Villamartin Property for sale in Spain € 92500 Townhouse 2 | 2

More Info Orihuela-Costa, La Florida Property for sale in Spain € 130000 Apartment 3 | 1

More Info Orihuela-Costa, Playa Flamenca