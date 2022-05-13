



The Partido Popular (PP) group in Orihuela is calling for “maximum urgency” in the repair of the sinkhole in the La Caleta pedestrian promenade in Cabo Roig, which, they say, presents a serious danger of landslide and collapse.

According to their spokesperson Dámaso Aparicio, despite the PP losing control of the local government, “we left all the administrative and economic procedures ready so that they only had to award the contract and start the work”.

Precisely, among the different unblocked issues that “They have been in government for 20 days and we know nothing about the award of this contract”, added Aparicio who has appeared in the area accompanied by the colleagues Víctor Valverde and José Galiano.

In this sense, Valverde also expressed his concern that the beaches are already full of people, in addition “in a few weeks the high season will begin and we will find all this under construction, if they start then, when our beaches are crowded with tourists. We left everything ready, including credit, and we don’t understand how it can be paralysed.”

They ended by recalling that this work is the responsibility of the Infrastructure area and that even the Sindic de Greuges of the Valencian Community demanded at the beginning of this year, during a time when the PP were still in power, that the necessary measures and personal and material means be adopted to repair the damage in this pedestrian zone.