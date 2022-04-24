



By Andrew Atkinson

Aidan O’Brien trained Arbutus (12-1) completed a fromthehorsesmouth.info 107-1 treble at Navan on Saturday, when winning the 1m 5f Maiden under JA Heffernan.

Arbutus thwarted stablemate and 11-8 favourite Newfoundland, ridden by Ryan Moore, when going on to lead in the final 100 yards, staying on well.

O’Brien saddled Aesop’s Fables (7-4) to land the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Maiden over 5f, ridden by Moore, gaining a 2 1/4 length win ahead of Dermot Weld trained Tanailya (20-1).

Concert Hall (2-1) trained by O’Brien and ridden by Moore landed the Class 1 Irish Stallion Listed Stakes over 1m 2f by a short head victory over Magical Lagoon.

Tips, Straight Answer (11-8), Reach For A Song (2-1) and Scott Lang (4-1) were placed.

The fromthehorsesmouth.info treble paid £209 on a Patent bet.

Caption: Aidan O’Brien saddled fromthehorsesmouth.info 107-1 Navan treble.

The post O’Brien chalks up fromthehorsesmouth.info Navan 107-1 treble appeared first on Horse Racing News and Tips.