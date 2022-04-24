



Leicester fromthehorsesmouth.info 58-1 treble

By Andrew Atkinson

Happy Power (9-4) landed the King Richard III Class 1 Listed Stakes over 7 furlongs at Leicester on Saturday.

Ridden by David Probert, six-year-old Happy Power gained a 2 1/4 lengths win ahead of Charlie Appleby trained evens favourite Path Of Thunder, ridden by William Buick.

Headline tip Magisterial, trained by John and Thady Gosden, won the Coors Novices Stakes over 1m 2f ridden by Frankie Dettori.

Sire of Frankel, Magisterial made all to thwart odds-on 8-13 favourite Charlie Appleby trained Ruling Dynasty under William Buick.

Adam Kirby rode Flower Of Thunder (9-2) from 5-1 to land the Qualvis Print And Packaging’s 40th Anniversary Handicap over 1m 2f.

Five-year-old Flower Of Thunder was pushed along to lead 1 furlong out and driven on to gain a 1 length win over George Baker trained Surrey Princess.

The Leicester 58-1 treble paid £116 on a Patent bet.

Wolverhampton 10-1 treble

George Scott trained Prydwen ridden by Marco Ghiani completed a fromthehorsesmouth.info 10-1 treble at Wolverhampton’s evening meeting on Saturday.

Four-year-old Prydwen (4-11) carrying 9st 12lbs lead 1 furlong out, running on well to gain a 2 1/2 lengths win ahead of David Loughnane trained Baby Steps (14-1) under Adam J McNamara.

Stuart Williams trained Soyounique (3-1) ridden by 3lbs claimer Luke Catton won the Ladies Evening Apprentice Handicap gaining a three-quarter lengths win ahead of Porfin (10-1).

Desert Team (evens) trained by Simon and Ed Crisford landed the Cazoo Novices Stakes over 5 furlongs gaining a 2 3/4 lengths win ahead of Thismydream (7-2). A Patent bet returned £34.35

Ripon fromthehorsesmouth.info 9-1 double

Bryan Smart trained Firebomb tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info landed the Titanium Racing Handicap over 5 furlongs at Ripon on Saturday.

Ridden by seven pounds claimer Gianlucca Sanna, punters lobbed on cutting Firebomb’s odds from 6-1 to 9-2, obliging when getting a head photo-finish win over Murbih, ridden by Cam Hardie.

Three-year-old Firebomb made headway to track the leaders three out, pressing leaders one furlong out, keeping on well for victory.

Mandobi (8-11) trained by William Haggas and ridden by Steve Donohoe landed the Happy 40th Birthday Paul Mulrennan EBF Restricted Novice Stakes over 1m 1f.

Manobi, opening at 4-6, touched 4-5 returned 8-11, after gaining a half length win ahead of Charlie Hills trained Tamarama, ridden by Ben Curtis.

Matchless wins Donny Handicap

Ian Furtado trained Matchless tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info won the At The Races App Market Movers Handicap over 1 mile 2 furlongs at Doncaster on Saturday.

Four-year-old Matchless, under PJ McDonald, backed from 13-8 to 6-4 gained a 1 3/4 lengths win ahead of Benadalid (17-2) ridden by Jason Hart.

Matchless made all, leading the field in the home straight and stayed on well, unchallenged.

Sandown – Kitty’s Light placed in bet365 Gold Cup

Kitty’s Light tipped each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.info finished third in the Grade 3 bet365 Gold Cup Handicap Chase over 3 miles 4 furlongs on Saturday.

Hewick (16-1) gained an 8 lengths win ahead of Musical Slave (5-1) with Christian Williams trained Kitty’s Light (4-1) a further half a length behind, third, ridden by Jack Tudor.

Haydock Park ‘Dream’

Dream Together tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info landed the Great Standish Handicap over six furlongs at Haydock Park on Saturday.

Jedd O’Keeffe trained five-year-old Dream Together (10-3) from 4-1 ridden by Jack Garrity, held on when gaining a neck verdict over Macho Pride (4-1), with After John (11-2) a nose further behind in a three-way photo-finish.

Typical Woman (14-1) tipped each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.info finished *fourth in the Great Haigh Handicap over 7 furlongs won by Richard Hughes trained Aussie Banker. *Skybet paying four places.

Baltic Bird, tipped to win the Class 3 Red Rock Novices Stakes over 1m 3f, was thwarted when going under by a head behind 5-4 favourite winner Charlie Appleby trained New Comedy, ridden by James Doyle.

John and Thady Gosden trained Baltic Bird, backed from 9-2 to 7-2, under Rob Havlin, lead over 1 furlong out staying on, before being headed close home.

