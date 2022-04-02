



The Iberdrola group suffered a cyberattack a few days ago that exposed the personal data of 1.3 million customers. Fortunately, the computer breach was closed within a few hours.

Iberdrola explained that the attack took place on the 15th of March and affected 1.3 million users, but that it was resolved the same day.

“They only had access to name, surname and ID. They did not have access to bank, tax or electricity consumption data”, according to the spokesman. “They did not have access to critical data,”

The following day, once the breach was closed, the company was able to repel further massive that failed to breach the system.

The group chaired by Ignacio Galán said that the attacks occurred at the time that other similar events were recorded in Spain.