



The rains of the last week or so have increased the dammed water in Spain by 2%. Right now, the reservoirs overall are at 46% of their total capacity, 21 percentage points below the average of the last 10 years at the beginning of spring (67%).

The basins with the worst level of dammed water are those of the Guadalquivir (at 29.9% of its capacity); that of the Guadiana (at 31% of its capacity), and that of the Guadalete-Barbate (at 35.1%).

On the contrary, the ones that are better off are the internal basins of the Basque Country, which are at 100%; those of the eastern Cantabrian (at 87.7%) and that of Tinto, Odiel and Piedras (at 79.9%).