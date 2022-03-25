Classic Car Show to raise funds for Guardamar High School





On the 9th of April the Rotary Club Guardamar del Segura and the Guardamar Town Hall are holding their 10th Classic Car Show. Taking place at the Plaza del Ayuntamiento Guardamar from 10am, visitors are invited to look over 100 classic cars and motorbikes brought by members of American Cars Levante and Performance VIP Murcia. There will also be live music from the group Saint & Sinner, performances from Dreams Dance Academy and Chari Candela Dance School and an enormous paella to enjoy.

The event will be raising money to buy text books for IES Les Dunes high school and support help Guardamar’s youth to improve their performance at school. Local businesses including Specsavers Ópticas, Cárnicas Ríos, Repuestos Almoradí, Caja Rural, Inmobiliaria Montealone and Farmacia El Jardín (Urb. La Marina) are sponsoring the event, to ensure that it will raise as much money for this cause as possible. Attendees at are also encourage to support the youth of Guardamar by purchasing food and drink and enjoying the paella. If you aren’t able to attend, but would still like to donate, you can make a donation via bank transfer.

Rotary Guardamar Segura’s Secretary and store director of lead sponsor Specsavers Ópticas Guardamar Francisco Jurado commented, “We’re delighted to be organizing our 10th classic car event in Guardamar on the 9th of April to raise money for the book bank at IES Les Dunes. We want to support as many children at the school as possible, and invite everyone in the area to come down and get involved. It will be a great day for car lovers and families alike! It is a pleasure to sponsor this event on behalf of Specsavers Ópticas Guardamar and we’d like to thank all the other sponsors for their support.”

A representative of the Parents’ and Teachers’ Association of IES Les Dunes adds: “The Book Bank is a resource that allows students in Baccalaureate and training modules to have free textbooks by reusing those of other students from previous years. Having a book bank is vital to lighten the economic burden on families, because the purchase of textbooks in these higher courses is usually quite expensive.

It also gives us the opportunity to raise awareness among pupils about the sustainable reuse of resources and the care of materials. The approximate number of students benefiting from this system is 220, although we want to extend it to the training modules, which would be about 100 more.

This year’s objective for the book bank is to meet the challenge of replacing almost all the textbooks, due to the new Education Law. We estimate that the investment to cover the purchase of all the books will exceed €10,000.

Raising funds to finance the purchase of textbooks for our pupils is of vital importance. We are grateful for the great willingness that Rotary has always shown to help and collaborate with our projects.

The Rotary Club’s classic car event is a day of celebration for a great cause, a party that helps families and supports the young students of our High School. It is an event that not only allows us to raise funds but at the same time to collaborate and share a great day with an association which has given so much to our school.”

Find out more about the event and Rotary Guardamar by visiting www.rotaryguardamar.com