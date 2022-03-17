



By Andrew Atkinson

Willie Mullins fresh from a successful 2022 Cheltenham Festival saddles noted runners at Thurles on Saturday at the seven racecard meeting.

Fighter Allen (2.20) is tipped to win the Horses and jockeys Beginners Chase over 2m 6f.

Mark Walsh takes the ride on Ciel De Neige (2.52) tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info to land the G3 Pierce Maloney Memorial Novices Chase over 2m 2f, to follow-up three consecutive wins at Punchestown, Navan and Thurles.

J.B. Foley is up on Mullins-trained Micro Manage (4.02) and Rachael Blackmore rides Mullins-trained Gentleman’s Game (4.37).

THURLES fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 2.20 Fighter Allen. 2.52 Ciel De Neige. 3.27 Johngus. 4.02 Micro Manage. 4.37 Gentleman’s Game. 5.10 Pale Blue Dot. 5.45 Petram.

