



By Andrew Atkinson

Peter Fahey saddled Suprise Package, ridden by James Bowen, to land Sandown Park’s Grade 3 Paddy Power Imperial Cup Handicap Hurdle over 1m 7f on Saturday.

Onemorefortheroad (12-1) tipped each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.info was placed.

“I had a far from ideal run round really and had to bite the bullet and go wide down the back as it always gets tight around the bend,” said Bowen.

“I got a clear run round – even though I was six or seven wide – but it didn’t do him any harm.

“He came into the straight unbothered and just travelled so well all the way,” said Bowen.

Jockey Bowen, celebrating his 21st birthday, rode 20-1 chance Suprise Package to gain a 9 lengths win, ahead of Lively Citizen in the 22 runners field, with Hacker Des Places, third and Onemorefortheroad fourth.

“I’ve never had a winner on my birthday before – it’s nice to win this one,” added Bowen.

Suprise Package was clipped into 10-1 for the McCoy Contractors County Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival on Friday.

Marble Sands

Fergal O’Brien trained Marble Sands (11-1) from 16-1, tipped each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.info finished second in Sandown’s 17 runners Paddy Power Grade 3 Novices Handicap, under Paddy Brennan. *Selection, Switch Hitter (4.10) was a non-runner.

Image: James Bowen landed the Sandown Park Grade 3 Paddy Power Imperial Cup Handicap Hurdle over 1m 7f on Saturday…..credit Sandown Park Twitter

