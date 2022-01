A total of 8,361 people were unemployed in Torrevieja at the end of 2021, which translates into a decrease of 17.75% compared to the end of 2020, according to data from Labora.

The services sector experienced a decrease of 16.93% and the construction sector fell 14.55%. Compared to the month of November, unemployment decreased by 5.51%, with a decrease of 5.35% in services and 2.73% in construction.

The figures improve in all age groups.