



FAST is an Emergency First Response Team operated by trained volunteers on Camposol to provide vital medical support in the interval between the onset of a medical emergency and the arrival of an ambulance. They have two fully equipped emergency response vehicles and the response times are typically less than ten minutes.

The service, which first started in 2011, operates 24 hour per day, 7 days per week.

As well as the provision of medical support FAST also provides free medical training, which is certified by the Murcian Health Authority and in recent weeks, President and Lead Trainer, Barry Hamilton BEM and Tony Dwyer, have been providing tuition in emergency first aid and the use of a defibrillator to the Sierra Golf First Aid Group, which is based on Sierra Golf, Los Balsicas, and the immediate surrounds.

The service is also supported by the British Consul in Alicante who is keen to expand the takeup of it’s training across the region.

Following the completion of the course the presentation of certificates took place last Friday in the Blue Palm Bar on Sierra Golf by the Vice President Gordon Clive and Tony Dwyer.

More information on FAST can be had by calling 634 338 110 or at www.fast2016.org

The main photo shows the trainers and the recipients of the certificate.