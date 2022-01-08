



The Valencian Community will resume the paediatric vaccination campaign on Monday, coinciding with the face-to-face return to the classrooms.

The operation, coordinated by the departments of Universal Health and Education, Culture and Sports, will focus on this occasion on students from 5 to 8 years old. Minors between 9 and 11 years old who could not be vaccinated before Christmas due to being confined will also be immunised, some because they did not have the authorisation of their parents or guardians, or for any other reason.

With this second stage of the paediatric vaccination campaign, the immunization of all boys and girls aged 11 to 5 years residing in the Valencian Community will be covered.

In the first phase, which took place before the Christmas holidays, 107,360 students received their first dose of Pfizer’s paediatric vaccine.