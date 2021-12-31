



Mojácar Council has scheduled a very special New Year’s Eve for the youngest members of the family, which will take place on 31st December at 12 noon in the Plaza del Frontón.

Children will be able to have their 12 “gumdrops” and juices to the rhythm of the Mojácar Santa María Church chimes, just as the grown-ups hours later will have the lucky grapes.

Mojácar Council will give out free more than 300 bags of gumdrops and juices to toast 2022 and wish the best for the New Year just which is just around the corner.

Respecting Covid measures, the children’s New Year will be celebrated with the animation company “Celébritas”.

Photocall, surprises, dolls from the TV, a confetti cannon will be some of the amusements awaiting the children who want to have an original and fun children’s New Year’s Eve unlike any other in Spain.

Following many years of celebration, due to the pandemic Mojácar Council had to last year cancel its traditional start to the year in the Plaza del Frontón, where the whole town came together to have the grapes and toast the New Year.

Instead, it was proposed to bring forward the celebration, symbolically, to 12 noon, with almonds for the grown-ups and gumdrops for the children.

The success of the gathering, the fun had by everyone there, and the request from many local residents to repeat the experience, encouraged the local council to again celebrate an unusual end of year party with the little ones.

For the grown-ups, again following anti-Covid safety measures, the traditional chimes to the rhythm of the Church clock is back.

This time, capacity for the plaza has been calculated at 400 people, who will get their bag with the 12 grapes and a glass of Cava for the first toast of 2022.

There will only be able to be background music and it will not be possible to dance, but there will be no shortage of fireworks nor the wishes of everyone for the New Year to be full of happiness and prosperity.