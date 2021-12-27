Valencia launches a new GVA QR reader application to validate the COVID certificate





The Valencia Department of Public Health has launched a new GVA QR reader application that allows, in a simple and agile way, to validate the COVID Digital certificate of the European Union.

To date, the validations of the COVID passports were carried out with an App developed in Luxembourg, which can be downloaded in the App Store or Play Store markets. Now, the health department has created a new application, which is downloaded by accessing the web, and offers the possibility of installing it on a mobile device and using it without having to be connected to the Internet.

The purpose of the Covid passport is to facilitate the quick and safe reading of the EU COVID-19 certificates, and thus meet the needs of personnel in the hospitality sector and in other places where the certificate is required to access (party venues, cinemas, theatres, etc.).

In this way, the user only has to download this application on their mobile device, and once they have the QR reader, they no longer need to connect to the Internet to validate the COVID certificates. The connection will only be necessary to update to new versions.

For this, the department has prepared the Quick Guide on validation of the COVID certificate, which it has made available to users on the website: see here .

This guide explains in a simple way how the application should be downloaded, both on an Android device and on Apple, as well as the importance of configuring the camera and what data the reading of the QR code offers. In this sense, for its implementation, the Data Protection Law has been taken into account, so the system does not store the data but only performs the reading.

On the other hand, the new application, which is available in Valencian and Spanish (the App developed in Luxembourg is also available in English, although the Valencia version is relatively simple to use with even the most basic knowledge of Spanish), also has the advantage that it allows healthcare greater flexibility and agility when it comes to controlling vaccination parameters. In this way, the application can be adjusted so that it detects the validity dates of the three types of certificates, or so that there is no invalid result in the case of having received the booster dose and that 14 days have not yet passed since inoculation of this dose.

Finally, the new GVA QR validator allows the scanning camera to be changed, thus providing more options to facilitate reading, allowing the selection of the one with the highest resolution.