



Spain Under 15 football squad will entertain Ireland on Sunday, 5 December at Los Arcos municipal football stadium in a friendly game kicking off at 12 noon with free entry.

“This is a great sporting event where we can support our National Team by filling Los Arcos,” said the Orihuela councillor for sport, while encouraging “all football fans to come and cheer the Spanish National Team ”.

Bernabéu explained that the objective of hosting the match in Orihuela “is to add some extra excitement to the stadium and for the public who will have the opportunity to enjoy watching some great teams.”