



The Orihuela Centro tourist office have published details of the December Tourist Routes that will be available for anyone wishing to partake during the next four weeks, as follows:

Saturday 4 December

7pm Theatrical Christmas Tales (Children)

Sunday 5 December

7pm Orihuela Palaces

Saturday 11 December

8pm Night Route Through the Historic Centre

Sunday 12 December

11am Miguel Hernández: His Life And Work

7pm -Theatrical Christmas Tales (Children)

Saturday 18 December

12 noon -Theatrical Route: A Christmas Story (Family)

7pm -Theatrical Christmas Tales (Children)

Sunday 19 December

10am – Walk to the Castle

7pm -Theatrical Route: A Christmas Story (Family)

Tuesday 28 December

11am Orihuela Nativity scenes

Information and bookings: Orihuela tourist office: 96 530 46 45 or 96 530 27 47 or Whatsapp to 673 836 385.