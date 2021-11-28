The Orihuela Centro tourist office have published details of the December Tourist Routes that will be available for anyone wishing to partake during the next four weeks, as follows:
Saturday 4 December
7pm Theatrical Christmas Tales (Children)
Sunday 5 December
7pm Orihuela Palaces
Saturday 11 December
8pm Night Route Through the Historic Centre
Sunday 12 December
11am Miguel Hernández: His Life And Work
7pm -Theatrical Christmas Tales (Children)
Saturday 18 December
12 noon -Theatrical Route: A Christmas Story (Family)
7pm -Theatrical Christmas Tales (Children)
Sunday 19 December
10am – Walk to the Castle
7pm -Theatrical Route: A Christmas Story (Family)
Tuesday 28 December
11am Orihuela Nativity scenes
Information and bookings: Orihuela tourist office: 96 530 46 45 or 96 530 27 47 or Whatsapp to 673 836 385.