



The Department of Youth has installed toy containers in various parts of the municipality where donations of toys may be left in a campaign that will last until January 4.

The containers have been installed in the Orihuela Costa Town Hall, Palacio del Agua, Casa de la Juventud, Teatro Circo and in the María Moliner Municipal Library where it is hoped to take advantage of the public attendance of the cultural activities that will be held during the Christmas period

The initiative also intends to collaborate with neighbourhood associations in Orihuela, both the city centre, districts and Orihuela Costa.

“We encourage all residents to participate in this toy collection campaign so that the Three Wise Men reach all the homes of Orihuela with their gifts,” said Councillor Mar Ezcurra.