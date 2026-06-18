Jorge Alió Attends the American European Congress of Ophthalmic Surgery





He presented new intraocular lenses featuring an innovative design to correct presbyopia and took part in discussions on the future of eye surgery

Prof. Dr Jorge Alió made a notable contribution to the AECOS Europe Symposium 2026, one of the most influential international conferences on innovation in ophthalmology. The Professor of Ophthalmology and Honorary Researcher at the Miguel Hernández University (UMH) in Elche played a leading role in several key scientific sessions at the European symposium of the American European Congress of Ophthalmic Surgery, acting as moderator for innovation panels and as a guest speaker.

The event, held from 11th to 14th June in Madrid, brought together world leaders in refractive, cataract, corneal and glaucoma surgery and emerging technologies, as well as representatives from leading companies and start-ups dedicated to developing advanced solutions for eye care.

‘Modern refractive surgery is moving towards increasingly personalised treatments, capable of adapting to the specific visual needs of each patient’, said Jorge Alió during the forum. One of his most notable appearances was at the AECOS Innovation Forum, where he moderated the session on new therapies for the cornea. His participation there highlighted his recognised international leadership in the field of the cornea and anterior segment diseases.

The forum also examined some of the most promising technologies currently under development, including 3D-bioprinted corneas, topical treatments for neurotrophic keratitis, new corneal cross-linking techniques, injectable cell therapies and innovative solutions for endothelial insufficiency.

In addition, the Spanish specialist chaired a session focusing on innovations in diagnosis, surgical planning and new therapeutic interventions. The session also covered advanced technologies for post-operative corneal imaging, new strategies for the treatment of Demodex blepharitis, applications of ocular photobiomodulation, computer-assisted surgical planning systems and new imaging tools for the ophthalmic operating theatre. Thus, the session analysed how artificial intelligence, advanced imaging and personalised treatments are transforming daily clinical practice.

As a speaker, Dr Alió presented a lecture focusing on the ARTIPLUS phakic intraocular lens for presbyopia, whose innovative design enables the correction of this eye condition. He shared his clinical experience regarding the indications, limitations and patient selection criteria for this technology. His presentation sparked a wide-ranging debate among attendees on the future of refractive solutions aimed at correcting the loss of accommodation associated with ageing.

The scientific programme featuring Vissum Miranza’s founder concluded with him chairing one of the most eagerly anticipated sessions, dedicated to the latest advances in intraocular lenses. This session showcased some of the most advanced technologies currently available for cataract surgery and refractive correction, including light-adjustable lenses, new multifocal optical designs and solutions aimed at improving patients’ peripheral vision and overall visual quality.

The AECOS Europe 2026 congress is considered one of the leading international forums dedicated to technological innovation applied to ophthalmology. His participation reinforces the standing of one of the most influential figures in international ophthalmology, as Alió is the 7th Most Influential and Inspiring Ophthalmologist in the World in Cataract and Refractive Surgery, and the only Spanish doctor among the top 50, according to The Ophthalmologist Power List 2025.

Dr Jorge Alió’s participation in leading international scientific conferences continues to place Spanish ophthalmology at the forefront of new technologies applied to eye care, whilst also cementing Alicante’s position as a world-leading centre for research, development and innovation in eye surgery.

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