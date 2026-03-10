



Terror on the N-340! A 22-year-old driver went on a deadly joyride, mowing down two elderly cyclists while trying to flee the Guardia Civil.

The drama erupted on February 26 at 10:15 a.m. near kilometer 688. Traffic officers ordered the man to stop—but he slammed the accelerator, weaving recklessly through traffic in a desperate bid to escape.

In the chaos, two cyclists, aged 74 and 76, were struck. Both were part of a group of eight riders, and the crash happened after the driver ignored a “Give Way” sign. He abandoned his car and tried to run—but officers caught him on foot.

Tests showed the driver had THC in his system and had never held a driving license.

The victims were rushed to Hospital de la Vega Baja. The 74-year-old remains hospitalized with serious injuries, while the 76-year-old has been discharged.

The young man now faces a barrage of charges: reckless driving, disobeying police, driving without a license, and two counts of causing serious injuries. Orihuela’s judicial authorities are handling the case.

“It was sheer luck no one else was hurt,” said a police source, describing the scene as “utter chaos.”