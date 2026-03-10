



A domestic worker has been arrested after allegedly stealing gold jewellery worth around €25,000 from elderly residents in the Alicante town of San Vicente del Raspeig.

Officers from the Guardia Civil detained the 44-year-old woman, a local resident, as the suspected author of three thefts inside private homes, carried out between December 2025 and February this year.

Investigators believe the suspect took advantage of her position as a household employee and the advanced age of the homeowners to secretly remove valuables from inside their properties.

The case came to light when several elderly victims reported jewellery missing from their homes. Despite the thefts, there were no signs of forced entry or disturbance inside the houses, raising suspicions that someone with legitimate access was responsible.

The investigation—launched under the Guardia Civil’s Plan Mayor de Seguridad, a programme aimed at protecting older people—was named Operation Parajo. Detectives soon discovered that the same domestic worker had been employed in all three homes where the jewellery had disappeared.

Further enquiries at gold-buying and antique shops across Alicante province revealed that some of the stolen pieces had been sold by the suspect, confirming investigators’ suspicions.

During the operation, officers managed to recover several of the missing items, which have already been returned to their rightful owners.

The woman was arrested on February 25 and charged with three counts of theft. After appearing before a judge, she was released on bail with precautionary measures while awaiting trial.

However, the investigation may not be over. Police have identified additional jewellery sales that do not match the current victims’ reports, raising the possibility that more elderly residents could have been targeted by the suspect since 2022.

Authorities are now urging anyone who believes they may have been affected to contact the Guardia Civil station in San Vicente del Raspeig.