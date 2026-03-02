



Nearly six months after restoration works were completed, at a cost of over 4.3 million euros, Orihuela’s historic Rubalcava Palace remains closed to the public.

The City Council now needs an extra €300,000 to cover unexpected costs, including structural repairs and the preservation of newly discovered Arab baths, before the palace can finally open its doors as the city’s 12th museum, leaving heritage lovers and locals frustrated by the delay.

The issue emerged during the latest city council meeting, when PSOE councillor María García questioned Urban Planning councillor Matías Ruiz about outstanding payments for the project. Ruiz acknowledged that a budget transfer would be necessary to finalize the work but did not provide a precise figure. Municipal sources indicate that approximately €300,000 must be added to the city accounts to settle the increased costs.

The overspend stems from unforeseen challenges during the restoration, including structural issues and the discovery of Arab baths within the building. These heritage elements were preserved and integrated into the final project, requiring adjustments to the original plan and a higher budget.

Despite an institutional visit in July 2025 to mark the completion of the works, the palace has remained closed, and no official opening date has been announced. This has sparked concern among heritage advocates and political voices, who warn that prolonged inactivity could risk deterioration, undoing some of the restoration’s benefits.

For now, the Rubalcava Palace’s reopening depends on the council completing the administrative steps to cover the additional costs, leaving the future of one of Orihuela’s largest recent heritage investments uncertain.