



Motorists across the province are being warned: Alicante’s first-ever average speed cameras are now up and running.

Spain’s traffic authority, the Dirección General de Tráfico (DGT), confirmed that from Friday, February 27, three new section-control radars have become operational on key routes in the province. For the first month, offenders will receive warning letters only — but after that, real fines will start landing.

Two of the new cameras are installed on the A-31 between Monforte del Cid, Novelda and Elda-Petrer. The longest monitored stretch — a hefty 8.5 kilometres between Novelda and Elda-Petrer heading towards Madrid — is now the most extensive average speed control zone in the province. Another 2.35km section operates in the direction of Alicante between Novelda and Monforte del Cid.

The third average speed camera is on the A-7 between Elche Sur and Crevillent, covering just over 4 kilometres towards Alicante.

Unlike traditional radars that clock your speed at a single point, these systems calculate your average speed between two cameras — meaning drivers must stick to the limit for the entire stretch.

Warning phase before fines

For the first month, anyone caught exceeding the limit will receive an informative letter. After that grace period, penalties and fines will be enforced in full.

The Alicante installations form part of a nationwide rollout of 122 new speed control points planned for 2025, with 33 activated this week across eleven regions. Of those, 20 are fixed radars and 13 are section-control systems.

More cameras on the way

And that’s not all. Three additional fixed radars are due to be activated shortly:

On the N-340 in Elche (km 725.060)

On the CV-70 between Benidorm and La Nucía (km 44.950)

On the CV-920 in Rojales (km 16.600)

All locations are signposted and published on the DGT website, and navigation providers have been notified.

Why the crackdown?

The DGT insists speed remains one of the biggest killers on Spanish roads. Excessive or inappropriate speed was a factor in 24% of fatal crashes last year, contributing to 307 deadly accidents in 2024 alone.

Since Spain introduced fixed radars in 2005, road deaths have fallen by 75%, according to official figures — and authorities say these new controls are aimed not just at cutting fatalities, but reducing serious injuries as well.

For drivers in Alicante, the message is simple: ease off the accelerator — or prepare to pay.