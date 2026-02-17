



Officers from the Guardia Civil have swooped on a weekly street market in Puerto de Mazarrón, seizing hundreds of counterfeit luxury items with an estimated market value of more than €100,000.

The operation, carried out last weekend by the force’s Fiscal and Border Patrol, uncovered a stall packed with fake jewellery, watches and designer wallets being openly offered for sale at bargain prices. In total, nearly 400 items were confiscated, including around 300 pieces of jewellery—earrings, rings, bracelets and pendants—more than 50 watches and around 20 luxury wallets.

According to the Guardia Civil, the goods bore the names and logos of well-known prestige brands but were being sold for a fraction of their real value. That immediately raised suspicions among officers carrying out routine inspections at the weekly market.

A closer examination confirmed the items were counterfeit. Investigators noted poor-quality finishes, irregular workmanship, missing official labels and low-grade reproductions of brand logos—features that clearly failed to match genuine products sold in authorised shops or online stores.

The total value of the seized goods, had they been authentic, is estimated at approximately €116,000.

The person running the stall has now been formally investigated as the alleged perpetrator of a crime against industrial property, a serious offence under Spanish law. Case files have been opened and will be forwarded to the judicial authorities.

The crackdown forms part of ongoing efforts by the Guardia Civil in the Region of Murcia to combat the sale of counterfeit goods, protect consumers and defend legitimate businesses from unfair competition.

Police have confirmed that video footage and photographs of the operation are available to the media.