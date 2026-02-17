



The Councillor for Coexistence and Integration, Óscar Urtasun, has highlighted that a total of 630 social-integration (arraigo social) reports were issued in 2025 — a 66% increase on 2024 — mainly for Colombian (42%), Russian (20%) and Moroccan (8%) residents.

TORREVIEJA (16/02/2026).

The Councillor for Coexistence and Integration at Ayuntamiento de Torrevieja reports that during 2025 the Pangea Office for Migrant Support assisted a total of 2,160 people from 56 different countries, underlining the diversity of Torrevieja’s migrant population. Of those assisted, 53% were women and 47% men.

In terms of access channels, 1,324 people were helped by telephone and 836 in person, demonstrating the service’s accessibility and close contact with users.

The countries most represented among those assisted were Colombia (39%), Russia (17%), Morocco (6%), Algeria (4%), European Union countries (9%), and other non-EU countries (25%).

The most common enquiries related to residence through social integration (72%), immigration procedures with the National Police (12%), and general information or other matters (16%).

66% RISE IN SOCIAL-INTEGRATION REPORTS

Óscar Urtasun stressed that 630 social-integration reports were produced in 2025, representing a 66% increase on 2024 and reflecting both rising demand and the consolidation of the service. Of these reports, 52% concerned women and 48% men, covering 37 nationalities.

The countries accounting for the highest number of reports were Colombia (42%), Russia (20%), Morocco (8%) and Algeria (4%).

Notably, new nationalities appeared among applicants compared with 2024 — including Jordan, Tanzania, Tunisia, Canada and Israel — further highlighting the growing diversity of those assisted.

ACTIVITIES ORGANISED BY PANGEA

Throughout 2025, the Pangea Office delivered a range of training and information initiatives aimed at supporting the social and administrative integration of migrants:

Spanish courses for foreigners

Two Spanish courses were run for migrants in the process of obtaining residence, delivered through theoretical and practical workshops at Literacy and Basic levels, in collaboration with the ATIS Association. The courses aim to boost autonomy, social inclusion and access to employment.

Information sessions

Seven information sessions were also held for associations and community groups, covering the role of the Pangea Office, the procedure for applying for social integration, and the implementation of the new Immigration Regulation of 20 May (Royal Decree 1155/2024 of 19 November). These sessions took place at the Multi-Purpose Building in collaboration with organisations such as Asociación Donaciones Torrevieja, Asociación Alma-Asila, Cáritas and Asociación Terra Nostra, and were aimed at both non-EU communities and professionals working in immigration matters (consultancies and law firms).

III Seven-a-Side Football World Cup

Finally, as part of its coexistence and integration initiatives, Pangea organised the third Seven-a-Side Football World Cup under the slogan “Integration through Sport”. The tournament brought together representatives from 12 countries — Senegal, Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, Colombia, Ecuador, Romania, Ukraine, Brazil, Poland and Spain — with the aim of promoting intercultural coexistence, social cohesion and mutual respect among the municipality’s many nationalities.