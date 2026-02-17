



Culture, Commerce, Community: A Premier Showcase for the Costa Blanca

Expo Torrevieja returns to the International Auditorium on 11–12 April, promising an even more expansive and impactful experience for 2026. Following the resounding success of the 2025 edition—which welcomed over 7,500 visitors and featured 180 exhibitors—preparations are well underway to elevate the event to new heights.

High Demand for Exhibition Space

Exhibitor demand is at an all-time high, with over 75% of available floor space already reserved. Local businesses, charities, and community organizations are encouraged to act immediately to ensure their participation in this high-traffic regional event.

A Proven Track Record of Success

Last year’s Expo solidified its reputation as a vibrant hub for the Southern Costa Blanca and Mar Menor regions. The event featured a diverse cultural program—ranging from traditional folk performances to the Auditorium’s largest-ever classic car display—ensuring a broad appeal that bridges international communities.

Key highlights of the upcoming edition include:

Strengthened Infrastructure: Now under municipal ownership, the International Auditorium offers enhanced facilities and streamlined logistics.

Now under municipal ownership, the International Auditorium offers enhanced facilities and streamlined logistics. Institutional Support: The event continues to enjoy the strong endorsement of Mayor Eduardo Dolón and the City of Torrevieja.

The event continues to enjoy the strong endorsement of Mayor Eduardo Dolón and the City of Torrevieja. Business Networking: The launch of the International Business Club and dedicated B2B networking initiatives will provide year-round support for SMEs.

The launch of the International Business Club and dedicated B2B networking initiatives will provide year-round support for SMEs. Expert Insights: A curated program of professional talks and presentations is currently being finalized for the small theatre.

Why Exhibit?

Expo Torrevieja provides an unparalleled platform to connect with thousands of residents and visitors. With a dedicated “Clubs & Associations” weekend and an extensive charity section, the Expo fosters a unique environment where entrepreneurs and established brands stand side-by-side.

Furthermore, following the popular Mediterranean cruise giveaway by Falken Tours, this year’s event will feature even more significant prize opportunities to maximize attendee engagement.

Secure Your Stand Today

Exhibitors who delay risk missing out on prime locations and the opportunity to engage with a massive regional audience.

Join us on 11–12 April at the International Auditorium.