Benidorm’s Solvency at risk as Murcia Puchades Family Demands Immediate Payment of €352 Million compensation





Benidorm City Council is facing one of the most serious financial challenges in its history following the latest court rulings in favour of the Murcia Puchades family over the long-running Serra Gelada land dispute. After more than 25 years of legal battles, the case has entered a decisive and accelerated phase that could put the city’s economic viability at risk.

The landowners’ legal defence has formally requested the forced execution of the final court ruling, which orders the City Council to pay compensation exceeding €350 million. According to the plaintiffs, the total amount currently stands at €352.6 million, including accumulated interest, and continues to rise by more than €25,000 per day.

This demand comes after the expiration of the three-month legal deadline granted to the City Council for voluntary payment. That deadline began once the Constitutional Court refused to admit the Council’s appeal, making the sentence final and enforceable.

Legal and Financial Implications

In their enforcement request, the family’s lawyers outline how the City Council is legally required to handle the compensation. They argue that any annual budget surplus must be allocated to paying this debt, in accordance with the Budgetary Stability and Financial Sustainability Law. This legislation establishes that public debt repayment has absolute priority over any other municipal expenditure.

The lawsuit also points out that, given the extraordinary size of the compensation—more than double Benidorm’s total annual municipal budget—the local government should already have activated exceptional financing mechanisms. Among these is the possibility of requesting a loan through the Local Entities Financing Fund, a state-backed instrument designed to help municipalities meet major financial obligations.

Political Tensions and Official Silence

While the Murcia Puchades family has chosen not to make public statements, their legal team continues to advance the enforcement process. Meanwhile, the issue has become a focal point of intense political debate within Benidorm.

During the most recent city council plenary session, opposition parties strongly criticized the government’s handling of the case and demanded greater clarity about the next steps. In response, Mayor Toni Pérez reaffirmed his commitment to managing the situation with responsibility and transparency. He also reminded councillors that a meeting of the Spokespersons’ Committee was scheduled immediately after the session to specifically address the matter.

For now, however, the mayor has not disclosed further details, and uncertainty remains over how and when the City Council will be able to meet a payment that could fundamentally reshape Benidorm’s finances for years to come.

Background: the Serra Gelada land dispute

The Serra Gelada land dispute in Benidorm dates back to the late 1990s, when the City Council reclassified a large area of privately owned land at the foothills of the Serra Gelada Natural Park as non-developable in order to protect it from urban development. Among the affected owners was the Murcia Puchades family, who argued that the decision stripped them of previously recognized development rights without proper compensation.

After years of litigation through Spain’s administrative and constitutional courts, judges consistently ruled that the reclassification caused significant financial damage to the landowners. The courts concluded that Benidorm City Council was obliged to compensate the owners for the loss of development potential. Multiple appeals by the municipality delayed enforcement, but recent rulings made the compensation final, bringing the case to its current decisive phase after more than 25 years of legal proceedings.