Work expected to begin on site for Orihuela Costa Private Hospital by April





Two companies are preparing the ground for the construction of a private hospital in Orihuela Costa, with work on a 3.3-hectare site in the El Barranco sector expected to begin in April. The plot lies between Calle Pimienta and Calle Clavo, the Villamartín road, and the Los Dolses residential area.

The urban development firm behind the project has submitted plans for infrastructure works, which are now open to public consultation. The aim is to prepare the land and instal essential services on a 33,304-square-metre site where a hospital and a small shopping centre are planned. A proposed care home has been ruled out.

Developers Espiral de Inversiones y Patrimonio and Inmuebles del Sol anticipate that once roads and services are in place, construction of the private clinic, including operating theatres, could begin by the end of the year. Talks are ongoing with two healthcare providers, with one expected to oversee both construction and operation.

The site, near the La Zenia commercial area, sits around 500 metres from the AP-7 motorway and 50 metres from the Cañada de las Estacas ravine. The project allows for buildings of up to two storeys, with most of the land allocated to green spaces, roads and pavements. Some 16,000 square metres will be reserved for commercial use, primarily healthcare-related.

The twelve-month urbanisation programme includes land clearing, demolition of incompatible structures, installation of utilities, paving, street lighting, and drainage. Rainwater will flow naturally through the streets, with a vegetated ditch planned to prevent runoff onto the Villamartín road. Landscaped areas will include walking paths, benches, tables and two children’s playgrounds.

A traffic study indicates the local road network can accommodate the development with minimal disruption.

Promoters say the project aims to provide private healthcare to the area’s 30,000 year-round residents, many of whom rely on private insurance, with numbers rising significantly during peak tourist seasons. Currently, Orihuela Costa is served by a single health centre, while the nearest hospitals are the public University Hospital of Torrevieja and the private Quirón Hospital.

After more than six years in planning, the El Barranco scheme has now reached its final stage, following environmental approval. Conditions include protecting endangered species and removing invasive plants.

The local authority approved a modification of the General Urban Plan in 2024, reclassifying the land for tertiary use, despite objections from environmental groups over sustainability concerns.