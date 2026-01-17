Torrevieja to Showcase Lifestyle, Culture, and Urban Transformation at FITUR 2026





Torrevieja will return to the Feria Internacional de Turismo (FITUR) 2026 with a bold and ambitious strategy, highlighting the city’s transformation and reinforcing its position as a leading Mediterranean destination. The city aims to showcase a diversified, sustainable, and high-quality tourism model, combining culture, music, gastronomy, sport, and urban renewal.

Central Presence at IFEMA

From January 21 to 25, Torrevieja will be featured at the Costa Blanca stand and the Central Plaza of Turisme Comunitat Valenciana in Hall 7 at IFEMA. The agenda includes official presentations, media interactions, meetings with tourism operators, and live culinary demonstrations.

Highlights include showcooking of the traditional Sangochao de Sepia by Chef Marco Martinetti and the presentation of the “Torrevieja. All the Flavours of the Mediterranean” culinary guide, reinforcing the city’s gastronomic identity.

“Torrevieja, It’s a Way of Life”

The city will launch a new international promotional campaign under the slogan “Torrevieja, it’s a way of life”, showcasing not just the destination, but the Mediterranean lifestyle. The campaign emphasizes wellness, outdoor living, nature, gastronomy, and authentic experiences, targeting international and European audiences in line with experiential tourism trends.

Urban Transformation

FITUR 2026 will also spotlight Torrevieja’s ongoing urban transformation through the institutional video “Torrevieja, the city we are building”, featuring:

Renovation of the port and Playa de los Locos

Enhancement of cultural heritage such as Eras de la Sal

Protection of the La Mata and Torrevieja lagoons

Revitalization of the city center and local commerce

Expansion of sports facilities at the Ciudad Deportiva

Development of a new University campus

Culture, Music, and Festivals

Torrevieja’s vibrant cultural and music scene will be highlighted with:

LOW FESTIVAL

First edition of BIGSOUND Torrevieja

BRILLA TORREVIEJA

The city will also promote Artesanía Salinera, a unique cultural heritage linked to the salt flats, and its commitment to diversity and inclusion through the XVII Drag Queen Gala “Ciudad de Torrevieja”.

Torrevieja Carnival in Madrid

As a special promotion, the Torrevieja Carnival will parade through central Madrid on January 24, passing Callao, Preciados, and Puerta del Sol, showcasing the city’s festive energy to thousands and streaming live via local media channels.

A Comprehensive City Strategy

Torrevieja’s presence at FITUR 2026 reflects a global strategy that combines tourism promotion, public investment, culture, sport, gastronomy, and quality of life. The city presents itself as a modern, evolving destination with a strong Mediterranean identity and unique experiences for all visitors.