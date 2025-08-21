La Zenia Boulevard Gets Ready for Fun Battle with Gellyball!







Paintball with gel balls that don’t stain, don’t soak, and don’t hurt. Perfect for the whole family!

On Saturday, August 23rd at 8:00 PM, Zenia Boulevard will transform into a real combat zone… but one that’s full of laughs instead of fear!

Gellyball is a family-friendly version of paintball (for ages 8 and up) using hydrogel balls that don’t stain, don’t soak, don’t hurt, and leave no mess behind.

Get ready for a playing field filled with obstacles, challenges, and team missions designed for maximum fun.

The best part? No experience is needed—just bring your energy and excitement!

Cooperation, strategy, and tons of adrenaline await in this experience where everyone gets to be a hero.

Bring your friends, family, or colleagues and enjoy a unique, active, and super fun afternoon at Zenia Boulevard.

Note: To participate, you must be a member of the Club Zenia Kids. Not a member yet? You can join [here].