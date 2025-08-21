Alicante Band Takes Monóvar’s Spirit to Disneyland Paris





The streets of Disneyland Paris came alive on August 14th with the music of La Artística de Monóvar, a band from the Alicante town that captivated thousands of international visitors in an unprecedented parade.

Nearly 80 musicians, accompanied by their director Salvador Payá and standard-bearer, marched proudly through the park. Their repertoire blended tradition and Disney magic, with highlights including a medley of Disney classics, the festive pasodoble La Banda 2014, and the symbolic Monóvar, performed in front of the iconic castle.

The performance, lasting 28 minutes, was hailed by Disney organizers as “one of the most exciting in recent years,” earning the group an official invitation to return next year.

The event mobilized more than 250 townspeople, nearly 200 of whom travelled to Paris to cheer the band on, filling the park with green shirts and emblems of Monóvar. “Playing in front of Disney’s castle while hearing your town sing with you is something unforgettable,” said trumpet player Javier Jiménez.

The project, coordinated by music school director Gabriel Pastor, overcame strict Disney protocols to showcase not only a band, but a musical community united by passion and identity.

The Paris triumph crowns a busy year for La Artística, which recently returned to the Provincial Band Competition after 32 years, securing second place, alongside a full calendar of concerts, auditions, and educational initiatives.

For Monóvar, the experience was more than a parade—it was a celebration of music, community, and a dream fulfilled.