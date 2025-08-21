Man Arrested in Alicante for Supplying Passports to Undocumented Migrants





The National Police have arrested a 56-year-old man in the port of Alicante for allegedly facilitating illegal immigration by transporting passports from Algeria to Spain.

According to police sources, the man allegedly traveled to Algeria to collect passports belonging to Algerian nationals who had previously arrived in Spain by boat. These documents, new and without entry or exit stamps, enabled their holders to avoid expulsion and initiate procedures to regularize their status, as well as access public health services and social assistance.

The investigation began after authorities detected that several Algerian residents in Spain were carrying passports back from Algeria on behalf of migrants who had entered Europe in small, precarious vessels. Police say this activity was carried out in exchange for payments made by the migrants’ families.

Investigators explained that because the passports bore no travel stamps, they allowed their owners—who had originally entered Spain irregularly—to conceal their illegal entry and pass as documented residents. With the passport in hand, they could then begin legalization processes and apply for benefits.

As part of the inquiry, police identified a suspect believed to be involved. Upon confirming that he had recently traveled to Algeria, officers monitored his return. When he arrived at the port of Alicante, he was intercepted and found carrying a passport belonging to an Algerian migrant who had entered illegally, along with €1,135 in cash. Authorities noted the man had no legitimate source of income.

The suspect was immediately arrested and brought before the Court of First Instance in Alicante on charges of aiding and abetting illegal immigration. Police said the investigation remains open and further arrests have not been ruled out.