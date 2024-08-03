



The Valencia regional government has approved the 2025 Regional Holiday Calendar, where workers are given an extra paid day off.

This decree includes the 2025 working holidays that will be paid and non-refundable and will be as follows: January 1 and 6, March 19, April 18 and 21, May 1, August 15, October 9, November 1 and December 6, 8, and 25.

To this schedule we must also add the National Holidays (Red Days) for 2025, and the local holidays, as municipalities also have an extra two days to take at a time of their choosing, which will be revealed later in the year.

Schools also have extra days holidays which will also affect those in education.