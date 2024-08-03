



Early morning tragedy at a holiday home in Orihuela Costa, where a man was allegedly stabbed to death by his wife in the presence of their three young children, aged 6, 8 and 10, who lived with them and were at home when the incident occurred. The victim is a 45-year-old man, the husband of the alleged perpetrator, aged 49, who was arrested at the house when the officers arrived.

They are a family of Norwegian nationality, who have been on holiday in Spain since last May. They are residing in an isolated rental home in Pau 9 on the Garbanzuelo estate, very close to the border with Torrevieja, where the events took place.

The Spanish press is reporting that the wife of the dead man was injured after being previously assaulted by her husband following an argument between the pair. She was subsequently transferred to hospital where she underwent surgery for an arm injury, and where she still remained on Friday morning under the supervision of the Civil Guard.

It was the woman herself who called the emergency services at about 01:35 in the morning. She reported that she had had an argument with her partner and that after being assaulted, in self-defence, she had stabbed her husband on at least three occasions with a kitchen knife.

One of the stab wounds went through his heart and the woman told 112 that she believed he was dead after which she waited for the arrival of the Civil Guard and other emergency services.

The woman was arrested and treated for her injuries before being transferred to a hospital.

The children are currently in a reception centre because the authorities have not been able to reach close relatives who also reside in Orihuela Costa.

The body was transferred to the Institute of Legal Medicine in Alicante, where this morning the autopsy was scheduled to be performed.

The Civil Guard has no history of gender-based violence within the Norwegian couple, however they are investigating whether there could be a history of ill-treatment in their country of origin.