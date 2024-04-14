



The Orihuela city council has put out to tender the provision of a ‘Summer School service for 2024-2026’. The base tender budget will be 621,895.43 euros and will have a duration of three years, extendable for a further two.

Up to 200 subsidised places are planned where the Department of Education may finance up to 100% of the unit price.

For the remaining 800 remaining places, the Council will finance the difference between the unit price resulting from the award of the service and the family contribution.

The educational program will last eight weeks and will take place from Monday to Friday, from 8:45 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. July 17 and August 15 are excluded, due to local and national holidays.

The Councilor for Education, Vicente Pina, highlighted the importance of this service which will guarantee Oriola families a Summer School for several years.