



Elche Local Police have arrested a man who was riding an electric scooter for attacking an officer, and subsequently found to be carrying drugs.

A patrol was carrying out surveillance duties in the downtown area where they observed a person traveling along the pavement aboard an electric scooter at high speed, a practice which is prohibited. The speed recorded on the scooter also faster than permitted for that type of vehicle.

The agents proceeded to stop the man who was in a nervous and agitated manner. When asked for documentation, the suspect pushed one of them and ran away without the scooter and left his belongings at the scene.

With the assistance of colleagues, the police quickly caught up with the man and detained him.

When the officers checked the contents of the bag, they found 12 wrappers with a white powdery substance, weighing six grams in total, and half a blue pill, the detainee confirmed that it was cocaine and ecstasy.

Given what happened, the police accompanied the man to a health centre, and he was assisted by the doctor because he began to suffer what seemed like an anxiety attack with excessive sweating and hyperventilation.

Finally, the detainee indicated that he had consumed alcohol, marijuana and cocaine, so he was transferred to the General Hospital, and he was admitted for observation under police custody.