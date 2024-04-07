



Monte Stay top!!

Peña Raval Elche 1 – C.D. Montesinos 5

Monte travelled to Elche on Saturday evening, which has not been a happy hunting ground for them in recent seasons, and came away with, after a somewhat nervy start, a comfortable victory, to keep them ahead of the chasing pack, 3 points clear at the top with a game in hand.

With no less than 5 first team players missing, manager Willy had his work cut out to reshuffle the team.

Nevertheless, despite the home side taking the lead, after a defensive mistake, Monte hit back within a minute, when a good far post cross from defender Alex Ruz, managed to find Enrique whose shot ended up in the back of the net. The goal appeared to Inspire the visitors.

Enrique then scored his and Monte’s second goal in somewhat bizarre circumstances. A back pass to the Elche keeper ended with him picking it up inside his own area. Free-kick to Monte and very quick thinking from Lucas, who took a quick free-kick, finding Enrique unmarked to slot home. Now in front, Monte were in rampant form.

Enrique scored his third when he “robbed” a home defender, fed Anderson who crossed the ball into the edge of the area for Enrique to fire home with the visitors going in at half time with a two goal cushion.

The home side improved in the second period as Monte sat back and defended their lead.

Midway through the half, the manager made a triple substitution and young Anderson, who had been having a very subdued game up to that point, left three defenders chasing shadows and slotted home a fourth goal for Monte.

With two further substitutions close to the end, the two subs combined and young Paco slotted home at the near post for Monte’s fifth.