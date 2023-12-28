



Following criticisms by Ciudadanos, the Orihuela Council has said that is not at all satisfied with the result of the Santa Claus parades. They suspect that the winning company may have breached the contract in some of its aspects and has opened an investigation.

The PP-Vox government team has commissioned a technical report to determine whether the specifications were fully met.

These alleged non-compliances have poured yet another bucket of cold water on the organisation of Christmas activities and events that have heaped criticism on the local council from all quarters.

As well as her criticism of the late contracting of the lights, the Ciudadanos councillor, Mar Ezcurra, has said that many aspects of the Santa Clause parade were not fulfilled.

In a lengthy statement, she detailed the items that she considers have not been met ‘point by point,’ stating “it is evident that the parade that toured the streets of the city was not the parade that was contracted by the tender carried out by the Department of Festivities” and, therefore, she has requested that “the payment is withheld and a non-compliance file is immediately opened for the company so that the appropriate economic deductions can be made.

She considers that “paying that bill without looking at the detail could have consequences.”

The government has said that it will not make a decision until their report is completed that they will be the ones who determine whether a penalty or deduction is appropriate. They add that they are looking at the parades held in both the urban centre and on the coast.