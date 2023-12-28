



There will be plenty of sports and leisure activities available to Orihuela residents in early January as the Department of Youth attempts to promote a more active and healthier lifestyle, especially among children. On Wednesday the Councillor for Sports, Víctor Sigüenza, announced details of the activities which will be held on January 2, 3 and 4.

In Orihuela town, the main activities will be located on the Glorieta and the adjacent platform, while on the coast, at the Municipal Sports Centre; and in districts, on the 2nd, in the Plaza de la Iglesia de Molins, on the 3rd, in the Plaza de la Iglesia de La Murada and on the 4th at the Hurchillo municipal sports court. The hours of the events will be from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Not surprisingly, the bulk of the activities will be held in Orihuela City, however the Orihuela Costa Municipal Sports Centre will enjoy three days of pursuits for the whole family, including a multimedia-‘gaming’ sports area, a mechanical attraction and crafts and face painting workshops.