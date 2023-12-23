



The general budget of the Pilar de la Horadada City Council for the financial year 2024, totals 37,647,949 euros. It was approved at the municipal plenary meeting on Friday.

According to councillor Pedro Miguel Moya. this will include the completion of the new House of Culture, the parking located in “La Paloma “, Avenida de la Venta, the green area on Calle Salar and the 70 free public parking spaces on Calle Mayor.

There is also an increase in the maintenance of pavements, roads, signage, outdoor furniture, green areas and walkways but the largest expenditure in this area, almost 1.7 million euros, will be spent on the improvements to 41 playgrounds and four sports-recreational areas, the renewal of children’s games, safety floors, maintenance, shaded areas, in addition to the renovation of sports facilities in these four areas.

The improvement of the municipal video surveillance in the municipality has a budget of 220,000 euros while there will also be an upward revision of municipal service contracts such as municipal ambulances and beach surveillance services, gardening, cleaning of municipal buildings, waste collection and urban cleaning.

The remuneration of the municipal staff is 15,590,335 euros representing 41.39% of the total, which exceeds the recommendation of 35%.