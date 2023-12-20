



The Most Beautiful Villages in Spain Association held its 11th General Assembly this weekend, which this year took place in the Cádiz town of Grazalema.

Among the 80 delegations from the member villages that attended this meeting, Mojácar was represented by the Mojácar Council Tourism Councillor, María Gracia Alarcón, who took part in all the events and meetings scheduled for the occasion and who also had the responsibility of receiving the recognition for Mojácar for being part of the Association of the Most Beautiful Villages in Spain since its foundation 10 years ago.

This recognition was presented to the Mojácar Tourism Councillor by the president of the Association, Francisco Mestre.

María Gracia Alarcón expressed gratitude for the distinction on behalf of the municipality and repeated Mojácar’s commitment to the founding aim of The Most Beautiful Villages in Spain, which includes the preservation and promotion of its history, tradition and culture as well as the work carried out, always based on sustainability and respect for the environment.

Mojácar’s membership of the Most Beautiful Villages in Spain Association has for the locality meant important support for tourism promotion and support for its dissemination in this important sector, both inside and outside our country.

This Association is a role model for backing the recovery of small localities and their artistic heritage and a strategic factor in local and regional development. A quality seal and guarantee as demonstrated by its collaboration with the Secretary of State for Tourism and its membership of the Federation of the Most Beautiful Villages in the World.

It also helps in the fight against a depopulated Spain, demonstrating the wealth and possibilities of small municipalities for entrepreneurs and encouraging those people and families who are looking for an alternative way of living an option that also contributes to the growth of the villages together with tourism.