



Securing a job is an exciting endeavour, but it often comes with a series of hurdles before you get there, one of which is the screening process.

Employers conduct these screenings to assess a candidate’s suitability for a position and mitigate potential risks. Knowing what to expect during this process can help candidates prepare and increase their chances of success.

1. Background Checks

Screening typically begins with a comprehensive background check. Employers want to verify your identity, education and employment history. They will also examine your criminal record. Most employers will check for any convictions, but the extent of the search may vary depending on the nature of the job.

2. Reference Checks

Be prepared for employers to contact the references you provide. They might inquire about your job performance, work habits and character. It’s crucial to select references who can speak positively about your abilities and work ethic.

3. Drug Testing

Many employers require candidates to undergo drug testing. This is particularly common in industries where safety is paramount, such as transportation and healthcare. It’s essential to be honest about any prescription medications you are taking, as they may show up on drug tests.

4. Criminal History

While most employers perform background checks, such as a DBS Check, the depth of the check can vary. Some jobs may require a more extensive review of your criminal history. It’s essential to be honest about any prior convictions and to be prepared to discuss them during the interview.

5. Credit Checks

Certain positions that involve handling finances or sensitive data may require a credit check. This is to assess your financial responsibility and integrity. However, employers must obtain your written consent before conducting a credit check.

6. Skills and Aptitude Tests

Depending on the job, you might be asked to take skills and aptitude tests. These tests evaluate your competence in specific areas and your problem-solving skills. Preparation through research and practice can be beneficial.

7. Psychological Assessments

Some positions, especially those in healthcare or law enforcement, may involve psychological assessments. These tests aim to evaluate your mental stability, personality, and suitability for the role. It’s essential to be candid and not try to provide answers that you think the employer wants to hear.

8. Personality Tests

Personality assessments are used to gauge how well you might fit into a company’s culture. These tests are more about ensuring you are a good fit for the organization rather than evaluating your skills or experience.

9. Interviews and Behavioral Questions

Expect thorough interviews, often with a mix of general questions and behavioural inquiries. Behavioural questions are designed to assess how you’ve handled situations in the past, indicating how you might handle similar scenarios in the future. It’s important to have real-life examples ready.

10. Legal Requirements

Be aware of your rights during screening. The process must adhere to local and national labour laws. Some jurisdictions have restrictions on certain types of screening, such as criminal background checks, so familiarize yourself with the regulations in your area.

11. Timelines

Screening can vary in duration. Some employers may complete the process quickly, while others may take a more extended period. It’s essential to be patient and maintain open lines of communication with the employer throughout the process.

12. The Possibility of Adverse Action

If any red flags arise during the screening process, the employer might take adverse action, such as rescinding a job offer or terminating your employment if already hired. It’s crucial to maintain transparency and address any concerns or discrepancies with the employer proactively.

To Wrap Things Up

In conclusion, Screening is a standard part of the hiring process, aimed at ensuring that employers make well-informed decisions about their new hires. Being prepared and honest during this process can help you navigate it successfully.

Remember that every employer may have different procedures, so stay open to the specific requirements of the job you’re seeking. Ultimately, Screening is a vital step towards building a trustworthy and reliable workforce for employers and an opportunity for candidates to demonstrate their qualifications and integrity.