



A promenade with impressive views of the port and the mountains, cozy terraces on the sea side and a small, but select Arts and Crafts fair – if all this sounds like a good combination to you, why not visit the Port of Jávea on a Sunday morning? Every Sunday from 11 am to 2 pm between 10 and 15 artisans set up their stalls there, each offering something different and everything on sale is handmade by themselves.

If you think that all beach fairs are the same, you have not been to the one in the Port of Jávea. There the artisans association AMATA carefully selects the participants – and you can see the difference! Everything on display is handmade by the same artisans who serve you, people who prefer to dedicate their time to making objects that they like (and that they hope others will like!). They use natural or recycled materials, a few hand tools or a simple machine, and they can often make something to order – in a different colour, with a name or in a special size.

You will find the fair on the sea side boulevard of the Port of Jávea (it is indicated on Google Maps: put “Jávea Crafts Fair” in the search engine Last minute changes (for example due to bad weather) will be published on Facebook: fairartesaniajavea and at https://www.puebloartesano.es/javeaverano you can see photos of the stalls expected next Sunday.