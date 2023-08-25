



The Vega Baja Hospital in Orihuela has decided to strengthen it’s sanitary measures as a result of the “significant increase” in patients admitted with covid-19. There are currently has 30 patients hospitalised with the disease. As such it has once again made the use of masks mandatory as well as restricting access to the hospital to a single companion.

Thursday saw a the distribution of letter addressed to all the staff of the Orihuela health department in which it is said that in recent days there has been “a significant increase in patients admitted to the Vega Baja Hospital with the diagnosis of covid-19″.

The number of those admitted, according to the document signed by the hospital’s covid monitoring commission, has risen from an average of five or six patients to about thirty.

Given this epidemiological situation, ” a series of temporary health measures ” are proposed to supplement those that were still in force to reduce the transmission of the disease.

The decision has also been taken to restrict the number of people who can access the ward floors. The objective is to reduce the risk of transmission due to the number of visitors, so only one visitor per patient will be allowed.

The use of masks will be specifically reinforced for all professionals, patients and visiktors, in all hospital wards, recommending their use with the highest possible level of rigor.

The monitoring and evaluation of these measures will be carried out over a period of the next two weeks.

This rebound in the incidence of covid in the final two weeks of August is not exclusive to Vega Baja. It is also being seen in other areas of the Community. Two hospitals in the city of Valencia have adopted measures similar to those established in Orihuela this week: the Doctor Peset Hospital and the General Hospital.